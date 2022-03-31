MS Mission School held Quran convocation ceremony

Hyderabad: Four students of Madrasa Misbah Ul Anwar affiliated to Jami Nizamia Hassan Nagar completed a Quran memorization course.

In a ceremony held under the Madrasa Dean Mohammed Shaukat, the graduating students, Hafiz Mohammed Shehbaz, Hafiza Humera Begum, Hafiza Arshiya Begum were awarded certificates.

The students of the Institutions presented cultural programs on Islam and its essentials. They presented dramas on Islamic subjects.

The parents of the students felicitated the dean of the Madrasa and teachers.