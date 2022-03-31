MS Mission School held Quran convocation ceremony

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 31st March 2022 2:42 pm IST
Six benefits of reciting Quran
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Four students of Madrasa Misbah Ul Anwar affiliated to Jami Nizamia Hassan Nagar completed a Quran memorization course.

In a ceremony held under the Madrasa Dean Mohammed Shaukat, the graduating students, Hafiz Mohammed Shehbaz, Hafiza Humera Begum, Hafiza Arshiya Begum were awarded certificates.

The students of the Institutions presented cultural programs on Islam and its essentials. They presented dramas on Islamic subjects.

MS Education Academy

The parents of the students felicitated the dean of the Madrasa and teachers.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button