Ms Rachel included in Zohran Mamdani’s inaugural committee

New York: With Zohran Mamdani set to take the Mayoral seat on January 1, his committee for the inaugural “block party” turned heads after it was revealed that Ms Rachel is one of the members, along with celebrity activist Cynthia Nixon.

Several committee members’ involvement irked some, as Ms Rachel was famously nominated for the anti-semite of the year by a watchdog organisation, StopAntisemitism

Ms Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, is known to millions of children for her toddler learning videos on YouTube. She has been outwardly expressive about Israel’s military action in Gaza and its lasting effects on the children there.

As an advocate for children’s human rights, she has worked in collaboration with non-profits to send aid to children in Gaza, held talks with them, and spread the word about the conditions of those living in the war-ravaged aftermath of the city.

However, StopAntisemitism had accused her of sharing “pro-Hamas” propaganda while ignoring the condition of Israeli children. They even urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to probe into the comments, which they claimed were anti-Israel rhetoric and “inappropriate” for a public personality with a huge platform.

Jewish advocates also called out on the inclusion of Jewish Voice for Peace and New York Jewish Agenda, which they claim align with Mamdani’s ‘far-left’ ideology.

Stating that this does not bode well for the Jews of New York, the watchdog organisation even offered New Yorkers to relocate to “Florida, Texas, or other locations where they will be safe.”