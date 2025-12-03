Ms Rachel nominated in ‘Antisemite of the Year’ by advocacy group

American YouTuber, educator, and kids’ presenter, Rachel Anne Accurso, better known as Ms Rachel, was nominated for the “Antisemite of the Year” by advocacy group StopAntisemitism, sparking widespread outrage.

StopAntisemitism describes itself as a US-based “grassroots watchdog organisation” dedicated to exposing individuals who engage in antisemitic behaviour.

Known to millions of children worldwide for her toddler learning videos on YouTube, Ms Rachel has been outspoken about Israel’s actions in Gaza and their lasting effects on the children living there.

As an advocate for children’s human rights, she has worked in collaboration with non-profits to send aid to children in Gaza, held talks with them and has spread the word about the conditions of those living in the war-ravaged aftermath of the city.

Rachel was named Woman of the Year by Glamour, a month before the advocacy group had mentioned her in the top ten list to vote for the “Antisemite of the Year,” where she sported a dress showing drawings made by Palestinian children.

The StopAntisemitism organisation had previously claimed she “used her massive platform to spread Hamas-aligned propaganda,” and had named her antisemite of the week in April 2025.

The group’s finalists for the “Antisemite of the Year,” announced on December 1, include pro-Palestinian celebrities like Cynthia Nixon, Marcia Cross, with Ms Rachel.

It’s that time of year – 2025 Antisemite of the Year.



Vote for your top 3 candidates by Friday December 12th!https://t.co/Z03ndvnbcw pic.twitter.com/NfhRabnyjF — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 30, 2025

The move, however, received backlash from several groups.

Organisations such as Jews for Racial Economic Justice stated that Ms Rachel is being targeted because she uses her voice and platform to speak out about the suffering of Palestinian children. Many poured in their support for the social media personality, while she continues to use her platform to speak for children across the world.