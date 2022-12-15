MSF stage protest against the revoking of MANF and Pre Metric Scholarship Scheme

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 15th December 2022 7:43 pm IST
MSF members hold placards stage protest against the revoking of MANF and Pre Metric Scholarship Scheme
New Delhi, Dec 15 (ANI): Members of the Muslim Student Federation (MSF) holding placards stage a protest against the revoking of the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) and Pre-Matric Scholarship Schemes, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
New Delhi, Dec 15 (ANI): Members of the Muslim Student Federation (MSF) holding placards stage a protest against the revoking of the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) and Pre-Matric Scholarship Schemes, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
New Delhi, Dec 15 (ANI): Members of the Muslim Student Federation (MSF) holding placards stage a protest against the revoking of Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) and Pre Matric Scholarship Schemes, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button