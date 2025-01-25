MUDA case: Karnataka HC adjourns hearing to Mar 22

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Saturday deferred the hearing of appeals filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Mysuru landowner J Devaraju in MUDA case to March 22.

The case pertains to allegations of irregularities in the allotment of 14 Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) housing sites to Siddaramaiah’s wife.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice M I Arun adjourned the matter after Siddaramaiah’s counsel requested time for senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi to appear on his behalf.

The appeals challenged a September 24, 2024, order by Justice M Nagaprasanna, which allowed an investigation into the land grant.

Previously, on December 5, the court postponed the hearing to January 25, 2025 citing the need for an extensive discussion. However, it declined to stay proceedings in a petition filed before a single judge by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, who has sought a CBI investigation into the alleged MUDA land scam from 2021.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Lokayukta police may clear Siddaramaiah of any wrongdoing, citing a lack of evidence.

The disputed sites were originally allocated to Siddaramaiah’s wife as compensation for 3.16 acres of land gifted by her brother, which was allegedly acquired improperly. Following allegations that the family profited by Rs 56 crore from the deal, they returned the sites to MUDA.

The Opposition BJP has warned of fresh protests if the Lokayukta police granted Siddaramaiah a clean chit.