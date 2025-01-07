Mufeed ul Anam school in Hyderabad to lose land for Old City Metro project

Hyderabad: The Mufeed ul Anam Boys High School in Hyderabad’s Alijah Kotla is set to lose a part of its land for the development of the Old City metro rail project.

Established in 1880, the government-aided private school is a prominent landmark in Hyderabad’s Old City.

Some of the notable personalities from the city including Teegala Krishna Reddy, the former mayor of Hyderabad, Dr Girish Narayan, the former superintendent of the Osmania General Hyderabad (OGH) and barrister Akbar Ali Khan, the former governor of Odisha are alumni of Mufeed-ul- Anam.

Despite the school in Hyderabad losing a significant area, the management is confident that the change in boundaries wouldn’t affect its functioning.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Dharmendra, the secretary of the school said, “The school is spread over 1000 square yards, only a part of it will be demolished for the Metro rail project. Hence, the school will function on the remaining land as usual.”

“Only the front portion of the school including the front wall, two washrooms and two Malgis (Shops) will be demolished for the development purpose. After the demolition approximately 778 square yards of area will be intact.” Dharmendra explained.

Rs 1.54 cr compensation recieved

The management of Mufeed-ul-Anam Boys High School has received Rs 1.54 crore as compensation for the loss of its land.

According to Hyderabad collector Anudeep Durishetty, 175 people have given up their properties for the development of the Old City. Out of 175, 40 oustees were given cheques worth Rs 20 crore.

It is to be noted that 1100 properties in Hyderabad’s Old City will be affected due to the metro rail development project. Out of these, the HMRL has issued notices to 800 properties.

Apart from the management of Mufeed ul Anam Boys High School, oustees from parts of the Old City also received compensation.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Ahmed Riyaz, a resident of Alijah Kotla said, “I have a two-storeyed house at Alijah Kotla, on the ground floor there is a shop and I live on the first floor. 8.1 square yards of my land is being used for the Metro project. I received Rs 14 lakh as compensation.”

Shankar, a resident of Moghalpura, in Hyderabad, said, “Three of my repositories will be demolished and 9 square yards of my land will be used for the project.”