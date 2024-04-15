Mufti of Oman applauds Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel

Muscat: The Grand Mufti of the Sultanate of Oman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al-Khalili, has described the Iranian attack on Israel as “bold,” and it was “something that is truly pleasing, and hopefully it will bear fruit soon.”

In a statement posted on X on Monday, April 15, Al-Khalili said, “We applaud this step and others like it, which we hope will preserve the nation’s forces’ prestige and presence. Evil must have a deterrent, otherwise it will spread.”

“We hope that this has caused pain to Zionism and those who supported it, and we are looking forward to something that will break their strength, turn back their plots in their throats, and rid Muslims of their evils,” he added.

He urges the entire nation to take the initiative in supporting the oppressed in Gaza and Palestine, not to be satisfied with partial reactions.

إن ما تناقلته وسائل الإعلام عن رد جريء للجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية على الكيـ.ـان الصهيـ.ـوني؛ أمر يسر الخاطر حقا، وعسى أن يؤتي أُكُله عما قريب. نحيي هذه الخطوة، ونتطلع إلى ما يكسر شوكة الصهـ.ـاينة وأعوانهم ويخلِّص المسلمين من شرورهم. pic.twitter.com/wnJWdlS0fh — أحمد بن حمد الخليلي (@AhmedHAlKhalili) April 14, 2024

On Saturday night, April 13, Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones towards Israel and Tel Aviv claimed that it intercepted 99 percent of them, while Tehran said that half of the missiles hit Israeli targets “successfully.”

This is the first attack launched by Iran directly from its territory on Israel, not through allies, in response to a missile attack on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus on Monday, April 1.

Iran accused Israel of launching a missile attack, resulting in the deaths of seven members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, including General Mohammad Reza Zahedi.