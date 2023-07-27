Muharram 2023: Top 5 places for best Dum Ke Roat in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is here and it marks the return of Hyderabad’s delectable treat ‘Dum keRoat’ to the local markets. The vibrant streets of the city come alive with the enchanting aroma of these freshly baked traditional Hyderabadi cookies that are prepared exclusively during this auspicious month.

Amidst the plethora of spots that serve these mouthwatering roats, a few bakeries have carved a special place in the hearts of the locals and roat lovers. With a timeless allure, these cherished bakeries have become the go-to destinations for Hyderabadis to savor the authentic flavors of Dum ke Roat. Let’s have a look at city’s 5 best spots here.

1. Subhan Bakery

Subhan Bakery, located in Nampally, has established a reputation for serving the best Dum Ke Roats in Hyderabad. With dedication and passion, they have claimed the coveted title of the city’s No. 1 manufacturer of these delectable treats. People from far and wide flock to Subhan Bakery to relish the authentic flavors and exquisite aroma of their Dum Ke Roats.

2. Pista House

Pista House comes second on this list of finest Dum ke Roats due to its superior infrastructure, which includes cutting-edge machinery and a baking oven. Their commitment to quality and innovation has led them to expand their reach internationally this year, delivering their delectable roats to various countries such as the USA, UAE, UK, Australia, Canada, and KSA.

3. Karachi Bakery

Karachi Bakery comes second to biryani when you think of Hyderabad. This legendary bakery noted for its fruit cookies and with a global following, also delivers one of the greatest Dum Ke Roats in Hyderabad.

4. Niloufer Cafe

Although Cafe Niloufer is known for its chai, that is not where its menu stops! This cafe also serves this delectable treat, which is made with wheat, semolina, sugar, dry fruits, nutmeg, and ghee.

5. Nimrah Bakery

We conclude with the Nimrah Cafe and Bakery, which also serves the greatest Dum Ke Roat and Chai.

As Youm-E-Ashura (10th Muharram) approaches, people are flocking to these popular bakeries in large numbers to grab Dum ke Roat.

If you have a favorite place in Hyderabad for Dum Ke Roat, do share it with us in the comments section below!