Muharram: Ashurkhana Mutawallis boycott coordination meeting

Hyderabad: Mutawallis and other caretakers of some of the Shia Muslim Ashurkhanas said on Tuesday, June 24, boycotted a coordination meeting held by the Hyderabad police in preparation of Muharram alleging improper conduct by the local police.

On Tuesday, some of the hereditary Mutawallis like that of the historic Baadshashi Ashurkhana in the Old City received calls from the Hyderabad police only a few hours before the Muharram coordination meeting. Some of the were unaware of the meeting, and said that they got calls only after the local press enquired with the cops about who all were called for the meeting.

“They called us very late and also they never listen to us. We are the managers of the Ashurkhanas, as we install the Alams. The police does not ask us anything, and only speak to a few scholars and others before Muharram. We got a call just a few hours before the Tuesday meeting and that’s it. We are the people who manage and take up the work, so our suggestions are also important,” said Mir Abbas Moosavi, the Mutawalli of the Baadshahi Ashurkhana.

An Ashurkhana is where Shia Muslims mourn during Ashura, the 10th of Muharram. The place is dedicated to Imam Hussain, a grandson of the prophet Muhammad who was killed in the battle of Karbala. Hussain was the son of Imam Ali, the prophet’s son-in-law (and cousin).

Various processions are held every year in the month of Muharram in Hyderabad’s Old City during the month of Muharram. The Bibi Ka Alam procession to the Charminar is one of the biggest ones that is held each year, and thousands of Shia Muslims participate in the procession. It may be noted that one of Hyderabad’s oldest monuments is also a Shia Muslim monument.

The Badshahi Ashurkhana is the second structure built in Hyderabad after the city was founded by Mohd Quli Qutb Shah (fourth king of the Golconda dynasty) in 1591. The monument, which is a Shia Muslim mourning place, primarily used during Muharram, goes back to 1592. It is a very important heritage site given that it was built by the founding king himself, and it still continues to be in use.

On Tuesday, a representative of Ashurkhana Mutawallis sent a letter to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy for intervention into the pre-Muhammram arrangements by the Hyderabad police. “Unfortunately the Mirchowk Division of South zone Police not inviting us properly and we are the main stakeholders of Muharram Ashoorkhanas caretakers the police not giving opportunity to share stage and raise concerns,” said the letter.

It also urged Hyderabad police commissioner to also conduct a separate coordination meeting with them before Muharram.