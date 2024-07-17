Muharram observed with ‘tazia’ processions, 3 in UP electrocuted to death

New Delhi: Muslims took out ‘tazia’ processions across the country and offered special prayers as they observed Muharram — the martyrdom of Imam Hussain — on Wednesday, even as three people were killed and more than 20 others were injured as ‘tazias’ came in contact with high-tension wires.

In Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of Shia mourners took out Ashura procession in Srinagar to mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

The procession started from Bota Kadal in Lal Bazar area of the city and culminated at Zadibal Imambara, officials said. The chest-beating and wailing mourners passed through the city roads, eulogising Hussain’s sacrifice in the fight between good and evil.

For the second consecutive year, the authorities had allowed the eighth day procession from Guru Bazar to Dalgate on Monday.

On Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ali, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD with mourning rituals.

Usually dressed in black, members from Shia community take out parade through streets beating their chests and chanting, while some enact the suffering of Hussain by flagellating themselves with chains, ropes, etc. Sunni observe fast and offer prayers. ‘Tazia’ is a miniature replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain.

On Wednesday, elaborate security arrangements were made in states across the country to avoid any untoward incident.

In Uttar Pradesh, four people were killed and 26 injured in separate incidents while tazia processions were being taken out in Gonda, Pratapgarh, Ballia, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Kannauj districts, police said.

In Gonda, a 12-year-old child was electrocuted to death and five others sustained burn injuries in separate processions.

In another incident in Telianpurwa village of the Itiathok area, four people were electrocuted when a tazia touched an overhead power cable. Babu, Akram, Gaya Prasad, and Munni Devi were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

In Pratapgarh, 25-year-old Mohd Wasif died when a tazia touched the high-tension wire at Babuganj Railway Gate, police said.

Electrocution killed one and injured three in Bhatpur village in the Khalilabad Police Station area. The deceased was Mohammad Ali, 24, a native of Bhatpar village.

In Ballia’s Bharatpur Chhapra village, four children were injured when the roof they were standing on and watching the procession collapsed.

In Kannauj, a child died and 14 were injured when the roof of a house collapsed on the people gathered to watch the Muharram procession in an area under the Sakrava police station jurisdiction.

In the national capital, tazia processions were taken out in several areas, including east, northeast, and northwest districts.

Due to the processions, traffic was also affected in several places in the city, including at Parliament Street, Rohtak Road, and NH-48.

In Bihar’s Araria, At least 14 people were injured due to electrocution during a Muharram procession in Pipra Bijwara area, police said.

The incident took place as the procession was passing through an open field when a portion of the tazia came in contact with a high-tension electric wire, they said, adding all the injured were part of the procession.

“While eight persons, who are seriously injured, have been admitted to the Araria district hospital, the rest were discharged after giving necessary medical care,” a police statement said.

Three persons suffered minor injuries in a clash among participants of a Muharram procession over performing stunts in Bihar’s Munger district, a police officer said.

A similar clash was also reported from Sitamarhi during Muharram processions, but no body was injured in the incident.

“People of two akharas – both part of the procession – clashed with each other over performing stunts. They also pelted each other with stones in which three persons suffered minor injuries,” Munger Superintendent of Police Syed Imran Masood told PTI.

Security personnel present there immediately brought the situation under control, the SP said.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against unknown persons for allegedly waving a Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession in Simrahi Bazar area of Bihar’s Supaul district, police said.

This is the third such incident in the last five days in the state. Earlier, similar incidents were reported from Nawada on July 15 and Darbhanga on July 13.

In Hyderabad, a Muharram procession was taken out amid tight security arrangements.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and city Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy offered ‘Dhatti’ at Charminar, a police release said.

On the occasion, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the people to follow the path of peace and prosperity, stating that Muharram teaches not to compromise with injustice.

পবিত্র মহরম অন্যায়ের সঙ্গে আপোশ না করার শিক্ষা দেয়।

আসুন, আমরা সকলে মিলে শান্তি ও সমৃদ্ধির পথে এগিয়ে যাই। — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 17, 2024

“Holy Muharram teaches not to compromise with injustice. Let us all move forward on the path of peace and prosperity,” Banerjee posted on X.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said Muharram marks the struggle against oppression and injustice.

“A symbol of struggle against oppression and injustice, the holy day inspires deep reflection and mourning,” Khandu posted on X.

“On the solemn occasion of #Muharram, I bow in reverence to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala,” the chief minister said in another post.