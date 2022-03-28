Mukhtar Ansari sent back to Banda jail after court hearing

Lucknow: Mafia don and former MLA Mukhtar Ansari has been sent back to Banda jail, hours after he was brought to Lucknow on Monday forenoon.

The government spokesman said that Ansari had been brought here for a hearing in the MP/MLA court and is now on his way back to Banda.

Also Read Hijab ban: Muslim Personal Law Board moves SC against Karnataka HC order

Mukhtar’s son and newly elected MLA, Abbas Bin Mukhtar Ansari said that they were earlier told that Mukhtar was being shifted to Lucknow jail and now suddenly there has been a change of plans.

He said that his father was suffering from acute spinal pain and undertaking a long arduous journey by road would be detrimental to his health.