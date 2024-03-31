Mukhtar Ansari’s heart showed ‘yellow area’: Autopsy report

Banda: The autopsy report of Mukhtar Ansari has found a ‘yellow area’ in the heart and doctors identified a 1.9 x 1.5 possible clotting.

The post-mortem was conducted by a panel of five doctors on Friday, a day after Mukhtar Ansari’s death.

The doctors put 10 cuts in the heart to determine the area of clotting further in the presence of his family members, said officials.

The findings of the post-mortem conducted on March 29 categorically said that Mukhtar Ansari died of heart attack/myocardial infarction.

“There were clear signs of blood clotting in the heart; the portion measuring 1.9 x 1.5 cm was yellow. The heart was cut open at 10 points to look for further clots during the process,” the medical officials said.

The medical summary provided by the Ropar prison authorities at the time of Ansari’s transfer from Punjab to Banda in 2021 — shows that the gangster-turned-politician was battling heart disease and other ailments, including depression and skin allergies.

Ansari was battling health issues as was mentioned by Dr Aunish Nadda, medical officer, Rupnagar (Ropar) jail in Punjab, in his medical summary provided to the UP Police on April 6, 2021.

The summary listing the medication Ansari was being administered, gave an exhaustive view of his health issues. It mentioned that he was diabetic, having coronary artery disease and was under depression.

At the time of the transfer, Dr S.D. Tripathi, who was also on the post-mortem panel of five doctors, was given a number of documents, including X-Rays, MRI and prescriptions also by the medical officer.

Mukhtar Ansari was transferred to Uttar Pradesh on directions of the Supreme Court.