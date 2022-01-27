Mulayam’s presence at SP’s R-Day function adds magic to Akhilesh’s poll campaign

Kulsum Mustafa

The presence of Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Samajwadi Party‘s Republic d Day function today at the Party office in Lucknow has injected a new life into the political campaign of son Akhilesh Yadav. Greeted with thunderous applause the founder of the party was seated besides Akhilesh, looking every inch a proud father. The picture perfect frame conveyed a strong message to all Akhilesh‘s opponents, including his sister- in -law Aparna Yadav. Highly ambitious Turncoat Aparna had recently circulated a photo of Mulayam giving blessings to her after she joined the BJP. This had negatively affected Akhilesh’s image and confused Mulayam supporters too. By attending the function today Muluyam made it clear on whose side he was today.

In his short emotional speech, Mulayam conveyed his sentiments for the people and for making sacrifices and strongly supporting the party. He openly asked those in need to send him letters listing their problems and told them to rest assured that his party will reach out to them and help resolve their issues. Hethanked them for their loyalty to the party’s ideology and assured them that the party will not betray the trust that the people have shown for the party.

In his address Akhilesh focused on the assembly elections. Strongly condemning the biased media for showing ‘opium polls” instead of opinion polls, the SP chief said that all attempts are being made to ensure that his party does not get a fair playing field. Wrong Opinion polls are being shown to project a negative image for his party. He said that double standards is also being applied on the rallies and gathering of SP. However he said that this will not deter them from their path and ultimately victory will be theirs.

Akhilesh said there is a grave situation prevailing all over the country and both the Constitution

and democracy are in danger. He said his party is ready to make all sacrifices to save the two and he has the full support of the people of the state for this.