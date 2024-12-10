Multi-level parking at Hyderabad’s KBR Park: GHMC invites tenders

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has invited tenders to construct a multi-level mechanised parking complex at KBR Park, set to be Hyderabad’s first of its kind.

Designed as a rotary parking system, the complex will have six units each accommodating 12 cars. Additionally, 20 percent of the space will be dedicated to amenities like coffee kiosks, EV charging points, and mini-marts.

Currently in the agreement stage, the 27-car multi-level mechanized parking complex at KBR Park in Hyderabad is estimated to be completed within six months of finalizing the agreement.

The key features include real-time parking updates, smart cards, online payments, live slot tracking, and advance slot booking.

Telangana govt approves KBR Park project in Hyderabad to ease traffic

On October 4, the Telangana government approved projects totalling around Rs 826 crore to improve all six junctions surrounding KBR Park in Hyderabad.

The project is divided into two packages. The first package of the project amounting to Rs 421 crore, includes the construction of flyovers and an underpass at Jubilee Hills Checkpost, KBR Park entrance, and Mugdha Junction.

The second package, totalling Rs 405 crore, targets junctions at Filmnagar, Maharaja Agrasen, and Cancer Hospital.

According to the GHMC, the new infrastructure will facilitate uninterrupted traffic flow across these busy junctions, which are critical for commuters travelling to and from key areas like Madhapur, Hitech City, Gachibowli, and Kondapur. The designs are reported to ensure conflict-free intersections, allowing vehicles to navigate smoothly.