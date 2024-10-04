Telangana govt approves KBR Park project in Hyderabad to ease traffic

Hyderabad: The Telangana government approved projects totalling around Rs 826 crore to improve all six junctions surrounding KBR Park in Hyderabad on Friday, October 4.

The project is divided into two packages. The first package of the project in Hyderabad, amounting to Rs 421 crore, includes the construction of flyovers and an underpass at Jubilee Hills Checkpost, KBR Park entrance, and Mugdha Junction.

The second package, totalling Rs 405 crore, targets junctions at Filmnagar, Maharaja Agrasen, and Cancer Hospital.

According to the GHMC, the new infrastructure will facilitate uninterrupted traffic flow across these busy junctions, which are critical for commuters travelling to and from key areas like Madhapur, Hitech City, Gachibowli, and Kondapur. The designs are reported to ensure conflict-free intersections, allowing vehicles to navigate smoothly.

Vehicles travelling clockwise will use a series of underpasses, while those going counterclockwise will navigate through a series of flyovers.

The GHMC also mentioned that rainwater retention structures are incorporated at the underpasses to prevent bottlenecks during monsoon seasons.

Happy to share good news for Greater Hyderabad! Hon’ble CM @revanth_anumula Garu approved a massive Rs 826 Cr for the complete transformation of 6 major junctions around KBR Park , as part of the HCITI Project. This visionary initiative will make the entire stretch signal-free… pic.twitter.com/JtXEXWd3ry — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@gadwalvijayainc) October 4, 2024

This junction improvement initiative aims to tackle the heavy traffic flow near KBR Park in Hyderabad, an area known for high volumes of work, business, and commercial trips, particularly with connections to software companies in Madhapur, Hitech City, Gachibowli, and Kondapur.

Key development plans around KBR Park in Hyderabad

Jubilee Hills Checkpost:

Y-shaped underpass connecting Road No. 45 to KBR Park in Hyderabad and Yousufguda

Four-lane flyover extending from KBR Park entrance towards Road No. 36

Two-lane flyover from Yousufguda side towards Road No. 45

KBR Park in Hyderabad entrance and Mugdha Junction:

Two-lane underpass leading from Jubilee Hills Checkpost to Cancer Hospital Junction

Three-lane unidirectional road from Punjagutta towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost

Three-lane underpass from KBR Entrance towards Punjagutta

Road No. 45 Junction:

Two-lane underpass from Filmnagar Junction to Jubilee Hills Checkpost

Two-lane flyover from Jubilee Hills Checkpost to Road No. 45

Filmnagar Junction:

Two-lane underpass connecting Maharaja Agrasen Junction to Road No. 45

Two-lane flyover from Film Nagar Junction to Maharaja Agrasen Junction

Maharaja Agrasen Junction:

Two-lane underpass from Cancer Hospital Junction to Film Nagar Junction

Two-lane flyover from Film Nagar Junction to Road No. 12

Cancer Hospital Junction: