Mulugu police arrest 20 Maoists, seize weapons, explosives

Hyderabad: The Mulugu police arrested 20 Maoists and seized a cache of weapons including INSAS, SLR, and .303 rifles, along with two grenades.

According to reports, on Friday, May 16, during vehicle checks near the Palem project under Venkatapuram police station limits, six Maoists were apprehended. The following day, seven more were arrested during a search operation in the Murumuru forest area under Wazedu police station.

Further, seven Maoists were caught while patrolling near Guttala Gangaram Guttikoya village under Kannaigudem police station limits.

Also Read 38 Maoist surrender in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Among those arrested were a Division Committee Member (DVC), five Area Committee Members (ACM), and 14 Party Members (PM). Based on information obtained from the detainees, police seized three INSAS rifles with six magazines containing 70 live rounds, four SLR rifles with 10 magazines and 88 live rounds, one .303 rifle with 11 live rounds, four 8MM rifles, and 16 cartridges for 12-bore weapons, along with two grenades.

In addition, police confiscated Rs. 58,155 in cash, four walkie-talkies with antennas, six radios, pen drives, memory cards, 18 card readers, two kit bags and other materials.