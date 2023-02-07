Mumbai airport gets threat call from Indian Mujahideen terrorist

The caller introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh and described himself as a member of the terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen.

Published: 7th February 2023 2:51 pm IST
Mumbai: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport received a threat call on Monday night where the caller introduced himself as an Indian Mujahideen terrorist and threatened to blow up the airport.

According to Mumbai Police, the call was received at around 10 pm at Mumbai airport on Monday.

The caller introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh and described himself as a member of the terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen.

After giving his introduction, the caller spoke about suspicious things using some code words.

The airport authority immediately informed Mumbai Police about the call. Police registered a case against the unknown person under section 505 (1) of the IPC.

The investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police and other agencies are on alert and security has been beefed up.

