Mumbai airport to shut for post-monsoon runway repairs on Oct 17

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd September 2023 8:34 pm IST
Mumbai Airport
Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here will remain shut for six hours, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on October 17, to carry out post-monsoon runway maintenance works, an official said on Friday.

For the comprehensive runway repairs, both runways – 09/27 and 14/32 – will be temporarily non-operational for all flight operations at the designated timings.

Also Read
Nearly 7K Lord Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai on 2nd day of festival

An advance Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on the closure has been issued six months in advance for carrying out the post-monsoon preventive maintenance.

MS Education Academy

During the temporary closure, repairs and maintenance will be taken up to uphold the airport’s infrastructure to the highest standards.

“This yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations,” said an official.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd September 2023 8:34 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Mumbai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button