Mumbai criminal links led Hyderabad man to armed robbery

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force and Mailardevpally Police on Thursday, June 25, arrested two interstate criminals and foiled an attempted robbery, seizing two country-made pistols and seven live cartridges from their possession.

The accused were identified as Mudassir Hussain, 24, a car dealer from Khiwalt in the Old City, and Ameer Khan, a native of Nanded in Maharashtra. A car and three mobile phones were also seized from them.

A criminal trail across states

Hussain, who studied until Intermediate, had travelled to Mumbai in 2022 for a six-month training course as an Able-Bodied Seaman. During this period, he worked as a commission-based mediator in the car rental business. After a brief stint with L&T, he joined a Mumbai-based car rental firm run by friends, through which he purchased a Chevrolet car for Rs 1.35 lakh. He returned to Hyderabad in 2024 and sold the vehicle on OLX for Rs 1.75 lakh.

It was in Mumbai that Hussain was introduced to Suraj Singh, a Maharashtra native with a criminal record. The two grew close and Hussain subsequently took part in dacoities with Singh’s gang in Karnataka. The duo also kidnapped a businessman in Maharashtra, for which they were arrested and imprisoned. After his release, one of Singh’s associates handed Hussain a pistol and ammunition.

Facing financial difficulties, Hussain turned to armed robbery, using the pistol to threaten victims. He subsequently linked up with Khan, who visited Hyderabad periodically from Nanded, and the two carried out a series of robberies together.

Acting on a tip-off, the Mailardevpally Police tracked down the accused and apprehended them before they could strike again.

Hussain has previously been booked under the Arms Act in both Karnataka and Maharashtra. Khan has two prior cases registered against him in Maharashtra and in Moinabad, Telangana.