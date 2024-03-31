Mumbai-Doha flight: Akasa Air begins international operations

India’s fastest-growing new airline, Akasa Air, commenced its international operations with the flight departing from Mumbai to Doha, Qatar.

The inaugural flight departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Friday, March 28, at 5:45 pm IST and arrived at Hamad International Airport in Doha at 7:40 pm AST.

The departure was marked by a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony in Mumbai, attended by officials from Akasa and BOM, and welcomed in Doha by Indian and Qatari ambassadors.

The first passenger on the flight received a special boarding pass, and the all-women crew performed a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

With this commencement, the airline has become the first Indian airline to fly overseas in a record 19 months since its inception.

Commenting on the occasion, Neelu Khatri, Co Founder and SVP International, Akasa Air said, “The commencement of operations from Doha marks a milestone moment in Akasa’s journey as we enter a phase of rapid global expansion.”

“The launch of direct flights connecting Doha with Mumbai, will provide momentum to the growing demand for air travel between India and Qatar,” she added.

Sujata Suri, Senior Vice President of Finance and Procurement at Hamad International Airport, said, “We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Akasa Air as they embark on their inaugural international journey to Doha.”

“Their decision highlights the robust partnership between our nations and underscores the prowess of Qatar’s aviation sector, with Hamad International Airport serving as a premier hub in the region.”

Taking to X on Sunday, March 31, the Indian Embassy in Doha wrote, “Congratulations to Akasa Air for commencing its Mumbai-Doha operations with four weekly flights. These flights will contribute to enhanced connectivity, trade and tourism between India and Qatar.”

The airline will operate four non-stop weekly flights from Mumbai to Doha on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The initiative aims to enhance trade and tourism ties between India and Qatar, thereby enhancing their connectivity.

Akasa Air, launched in August 2022, has served 7.75 million passengers and connects 21 Indian cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair.

Currently, Indian airlines operate international flights are— Air India, Air India Express, Vistara, IndiGo, and SpiceJet.