Saudi Arabia: Fury vs Usyk undercard announced in ‘Ring of Fire’

The ‘Ring of Fire,’ – the biggest fight in world boxing, between Fury and Usyk will take place on May 18 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st March 2024 2:14 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: Fury vs Usyk heavyweight undercard announced
From left— Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

The undercard for Tyson Fury’s undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia has been officially revealed.

The ‘Ring of Fire,’ – the biggest fight in world boxing, between WBC world heavyweight title holder Fury and WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight champion Usyk will take place on May 18 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Fury and Usyk were due to fight for the title on February 17, but the fight was postponed after Fury suffered a cut over his right eye during sparring.

The winner will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999.

The fight also be preceded by a decent eight-fight bill.

Taking to X account, the chairman of the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Turki Alalshikh, announced the undercard details.

Fury vs Usyk fight card

  • Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis for the vacant IBF world cruiserweight title
  • Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace for Cordina’s IBF world super featherweight title 
  • Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez; heavyweight
  • Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar; cruiserweight
  • Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab; lightweight
  • Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev; heavyweight
  • David Nyika vs Michael Seitz; cruiserweight
  • Usaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi; featherweight

The Kingdom has hosted several notable boxing events, including Usyk’s 2022 victory over Anthony Joshua.

