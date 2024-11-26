Mumbai: Flyer smuggles gold dust worth Rs 2.89 cr from Sharjah, held

The accused was intercepted during a rummaging of a flight after his arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Tuesday, November 26.

Published: 27th November 2024 12:17 am IST
Photo: @mumbaicus3/X

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on illegal smuggling of gold, the customs officers in Mumbai arrested a passenger coming from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for allegedly smuggling 24 carats of gold dust in wax worth Rs 2.89 crore.

“On 26 Nov 2024, on rummaging of a flight which arrived from Sharjah, the officers at CSMI Airport,Mumbai, seized gold dust (in wax form) with net weight of 4.050 Kg, provisionally valued at Rs 2.89 crore,” the statement issued by the Mumbai Customs said.

The passenger has been arrested as per the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigations are underway.

In another significant seizure, the customs officers at CSMIA seized three gold bars, each weighing one kilograms from a passenger arriving from Dubai. These 24 carat bars were valued at Rs 2.27 crore.

