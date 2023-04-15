Mumbai: Four Nepalese women arrested for producing forged NOCs for flying to Oman

Mumbai: Four Nepalese women have been arrested here for allegedly trying to fly to Oman from Mumbai by producing forged No-Objection-Certificates of their country’s embassy, city police said on Thursday.

The women were to fly to the Gulf nation for taking up jobs there from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Tuesday night, said a police official.

When they produced their travel documents at the immigration counter, the officials suspected the authenticity of the NOCs purportedly issued by the Nepal embassy in New Delhi.

Also Read Woman being sent to UAE to join flesh trade rescued in Bhayander

All four women were heading for Muscat by a flight which was scheduled for 9.50 pm on Tuesday.

But they were detained as the first secretary of Nepal Embassy confirmed that no NOCs had been issued to these women.

The four had obtained NOCs from their agent who was helping them go to Oman, they told police.

All the four women were handed over to Sahar Police Station and arrested under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Police were looking for their agent and his aide and further probe was on, officials said.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)