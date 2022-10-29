Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat train delayed after cattle run over in Gujarat

Valsad: A Vande Bharat train was delayed for about 15 minutes on Saturday morning after a cattle runover incident was reported near Atul in Mumbai Central Division.

According to the Indian Railways, this Vande Bharat train was heading from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar in Gujarat when the incident occured at 8.17 am.

“A cattle runover incident occurred with passing Vande Bharat train today near Atul in Mumbai Central division at 8.17 am. The train was on its journey from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar. Following the incident, the train was detained for about 15 minutes,” the Indian Railways informed.

It further added that the train has suffered no damage except the one at the nose cone cover of its front coach.

“There is no damage to the train, except damage on nose cone cover of the front coach i.e Driver coach. The train is running smoothly. This will be attended to at the earliest,” it said further adding that one bull was hit in the incident.

On October 7, a similar incident was reported when a train running between Mumbai Central to Gurajat’s Gandhinagar met with an accident between Vatva station to Maninagar, however, No functional part of the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train was damaged as a result of it colliding with a herd of buffaloes came on that railway line.

On this hit with cattle, the Nose Cone Cover of the front coach i.e Driver coach was damaged with its mounting brackets.