Mumbai Indians defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in IPL

Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma scored his second successive half-century and shared a 53-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav (40 not out) as Mumbai Indians thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to register their fourth consecutive win in the IPL, here on Wednesday.

Chasing a below-par 143 for 8, built on the efforts of Heinrich Klaasen efforts (71 off 44 balls) and his 99-run stand with Abhinav Manohar (43 off 37 balls), Rohit was in his zone as he hit 70 off 46 deliveries to bring a swift end to the home team’s misery in 15.4 overs.

Earlier, pacers Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult led an impressive bowling show as Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chahar (2/12) and Boult (4/26) rattled SRH in their opening spells as Pat Cummins’ side were reduced to 13 for 4 in the fifth over before Heinrich Klaasen pulled things back a bit with his classy half-ton.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 143 for 8 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 71, Abhinav Manohar 43; Deepak Chahar 2/12, Trent Boult 4/26).

Mumbai Indians 146 for 3 in 15.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 70, Will Jacks 22, Suryakumar Yadav 40 not out).