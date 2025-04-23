Mumbai Indians defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in IPL

Earlier, pacers Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult led an impressive bowling show as Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th April 2025 12:09 am IST
Mumbai Indians' co-owner Akash Ambani and players being greeted after the team won an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma scored his second successive half-century and shared a 53-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav (40 not out) as Mumbai Indians thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to register their fourth consecutive win in the IPL, here on Wednesday.

Chasing a below-par 143 for 8, built on the efforts of Heinrich Klaasen efforts (71 off 44 balls) and his 99-run stand with Abhinav Manohar (43 off 37 balls), Rohit was in his zone as he hit 70 off 46 deliveries to bring a swift end to the home team’s misery in 15.4 overs.

Chahar (2/12) and Boult (4/26) rattled SRH in their opening spells as Pat Cummins’ side were reduced to 13 for 4 in the fifth over before Heinrich Klaasen pulled things back a bit with his classy half-ton.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 143 for 8 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 71, Abhinav Manohar 43; Deepak Chahar 2/12, Trent Boult 4/26).

Mumbai Indians 146 for 3 in 15.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 70, Will Jacks 22, Suryakumar Yadav 40 not out).

