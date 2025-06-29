Mumbai mosques switch to mobile app to broadcast Azan amid loudspeaker curbs

In response to restrictions on loudspeaker use, six mosques in Mumbai have turned to a new mobile app, Online Azan, to deliver the call to prayer directly to worshippers’ phones in real-time.

Developed by a Tamil Nadu-based firm, the free app streams live azan audio from registered mosques, allowing Muslims to hear it at home or in quiet settings especially useful during Ramzan when sound restrictions are in place.

Fahad Khalil Pathan, managing trustee of Mahim Juma Masjid, said the shift came after police warnings and a temporary loudspeaker shutdown to avoid legal issues. The app now helps preserve the spiritual experience without disrupting nearby residents.

Users can simply download Online Azan, choose their locality and mosque, and receive live azan notifications. In just three days, over 500 residents near Mahim Juma Masjid signed up.

Pathan clarified that the Bombay High Court hasn’t banned loudspeakers but capped noise levels at 55 decibels during the day and 45 at night. To comply, many mosques have replaced traditional systems with lower-volume box speakers.

Mohammed Ali, co-founder of the app, said around 250 mosques in Tamil Nadu have registered since its launch three years ago.

Reactions have been mixed. Mumbai Congress general secretary Asif Farooqui praised the move, saying, “Prayer is important, not loudspeaker.” BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, known for his campaign against unauthorised loudspeakers, credited his efforts for the removal of 1,500 devices across the city.