Mumbai Police form SIT to probe fake birth certificate cases

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe cases involving alleged fake birth certificates obtained through forged documents in the city, officials said on Tuesday, May 5.

The city’s civic authorities have found that more than 87,000 bogus birth certificates were allegedly issued between 2024 and 2026 by manipulating official records.

The Mumbai Crime Branch began investigating after receiving a large number of complaints suggesting similar fraudulent registrations.

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Given the seriousness of the issue, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti ordered the formation of the SIT for a thorough investigation into the offences and complaints received, the official said.

The SIT will be headed by the joint commissioner of police (crime) and will include senior officers from the crime branch, special branch and detection units, he said.

Notably, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged that bogus birth certificates were being issued to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas in parts of Maharashtra under a scam.