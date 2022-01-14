Mumbai reports 11,317 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai: Mumbai reported 11,317 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, the total number of cases of the disease in Mumbai has gone up to 9,81,306.

The bulletin said nine people lost their lives due to the virus during the last 24 hours and the death toll has gone up to 16,435. Of the 11,317 new cases, 9,506 cases are asymptomatic. The city has 84,352 active cases.

The bulletin said that 22,073 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 8,77,884.

It said 800 people were hospitalised on Friday taking the total hospitalisations to 6,432. There are a total of 38,088 beds in Mumbai. The current bed occupancy rate is 16.80 per cent.

A total of 54,924 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.