Mumbai: Right-wing outfits organise morcha against ‘love jihad’

Activists shouted slogans against "love jihad", and demanded anti-conversion laws and a crackdown on land grabbing in the name of religion.

29th January 2023

Mumbai: Activists of right-wing organisations took out a massive rally in central Mumbai on Sunday against ‘love jihad’ and demanded anti-conversion laws and a crackdown on land grabbing in the name of religion.

Leaders and workers of right-wing outfits such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) marched in the rally.

Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha, organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj, began from Shivaji Park in Dadar and culminated at Kamgar Maidan in Parel, covering a distance of more than 4 km.

Several leaders and MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and those of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction also participated in the rally.

Police personnel were deployed along the route of the march to prevent any untoward incident.

