Mumbai: Teesta Setalvad joins protest against attacks on Christians

At a Goregaon protest, Teesta Setalvad said recent attacks on Christians were systemic and called for public condemnation, as citizens protested rising hate during Christmas.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th December 2025 7:40 am IST|   Updated: 27th December 2025 11:07 am IST
Mumbai: Several hundred people held a protest on Friday evening in Goregaon in Mumbai against Christmas-related attacks by right-wing outfits across India.

The protest was organised by Samvidhan Jaagar Yatra Samiti (SJYS) and Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS) against what they said was rising hate and intimidation during the Christmas season. It included community members, civil society representatives, and concerned citizens who stood silently with placards denouncing hate and religious violence.

“Such attacks are not isolated law and order issues. They strike at the heart of our Constitution, at the freedom of conscience, the right to profess and practise religion, and the right to worship without fear,” BCS spokesperson Dolphy D’Souza said.

Teesta Setalvad, Secretary, Citizens for Justice and Peace, said the recent systemic attacks across the country on Christians across several states is not just shocking but reflects a level of impunity that the wrongdoers enjoy.

“Swift public condemnation from political social and literary figures is called for. This timely peaceful protest by Christians and fellow citizens is the beginning of Indians calling for peace and constitutional governance,” Setalvad said.

