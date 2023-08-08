Mumbai: Woman pushed out of moving train while resisting robbery

Mumbai: A woman was pushed out of a moving train by a man when she resisted his attempt to rob her in an outstation train at the busy Dadar railway station in Mumbai, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Bengaluru-Mumbai CSMT Udyan Express and the accused has been apprehended, an official said on Monday.

As the train was chugging out of Dadar, its second last station, at around 8.30 pm, a man entered the unreserved ladies compartment which had a few passengers. He allegedly molested the woman and snatched a blue bag containing cash, the official said.

As the victim resisted his robbery attempt, the accused pushed her out of the compartment and fled, he said.

Details about the victim’s condition were not available.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said the victim approached them on Monday and lodged a complaint.

The accused was apprehended even before a formal FIR was lodged, the official said.

The police examined CCTV footage and spoke to eyewitnesses before zeroing-in on the accused, who was booked for outraging a woman’s modesty, attempt to murder and causing hurt in a bid to commit robbery, the official said.

This was the third incident in the recent past when a woman train passenger was assaulted in Mumbai. The earlier incidents occurred in suburban trains.