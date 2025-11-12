Mumbai worker dies by suffocation cleaning sewage treatment plan

Mumbai: One worker died and another is critical apparently due to suffocation caused by inhalation of toxic fumes during the cleaning of a sewage treatment plant (STP) in a residential complex in Mumbai’s Powai area on Wednesday, officials said.

The fire brigade received an alert about the incident at 10.42 am, they said.

“Two labourers of a private company were engaged in cleaning the STP of Raj Grand Doi building, located opposite Hiranandani Hospital in Powai. They suffered from suffocation due to accumulation of gases inside the plant and got trapped there,” a civic official said.

Fire brigade personnel rescued them and rushed them to the Hiranandani Hospital, he said.

While one worker, aged around 25 years, was declared brought dead, another one – Phulchand Kumar (28) – is in a critical condition and currently undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU), the officials said, adding the deceased is yet to be identified.

Police personnel, 108 ambulance service and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation‘s ward staff were mobilised at the spot after the incident.