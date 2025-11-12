Mumbai worker dies by suffocation cleaning sewage treatment plan

The fire brigade received an alert about the incident at 10.42 am.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 12th November 2025 3:53 pm IST
Mumbai worker dies cleaning sewage treatment plant due to suffocation
Representative Image

Mumbai: One worker died and another is critical apparently due to suffocation caused by inhalation of toxic fumes during the cleaning of a sewage treatment plant (STP) in a residential complex in Mumbai’s Powai area on Wednesday, officials said.

The fire brigade received an alert about the incident at 10.42 am, they said.

“Two labourers of a private company were engaged in cleaning the STP of Raj Grand Doi building, located opposite Hiranandani Hospital in Powai. They suffered from suffocation due to accumulation of gases inside the plant and got trapped there,” a civic official said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Fire brigade personnel rescued them and rushed them to the Hiranandani Hospital, he said.

While one worker, aged around 25 years, was declared brought dead, another one – Phulchand Kumar (28) – is in a critical condition and currently undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU), the officials said, adding the deceased is yet to be identified.

Police personnel, 108 ambulance service and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation‘s ward staff were mobilised at the spot after the incident.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 12th November 2025 3:53 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button