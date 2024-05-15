Mumbaikars will send Congress to Pak to protect Kasab’s family: Bawankule

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said Mumbai residents will send Congress leaders to Pakistan after the Lok Sabha polls get over in the metropolis on May 20 to protect the family of Ajmal Kasab, the terrorist from the neighbouring country who was hanged for his role in the 26/11 attacks.

Bawankule made the statement while responding to Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar’s criticism of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for rushing to the site of a hoarding tragedy in suburban Ghatkopar, thereby delaying the rescue work.

“Wadettiwar has taken the side of Ajmal Kasab, thus he has no right to campaign in Mumbai. In fact, after polls, people (from Mumbai) will send Congress leaders to Pakistan for the protection of Kasab’s family,” he told reporters.

Wadettiwar, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, had claimed 26/11 prosecution lawyer and BJP candidate from Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat, Ujjwal Nikam, hid the information that Karkare wasn’t killed by Kasab, but fell to a bullet fired by a policeman linked to the RSS.

The state BJP president expressed confidence about the ruling Mahayuti alliance winning all the six parliamentary constituencies in Mumbai, where the national party and its ally Shiv Sena are contesting three seats each.

“We want to win more than 51 per cent of votes in this election in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Mumbai tomorrow (Wednesday) for a roadshow and we all are excited,” he said.

Asked about Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Mumbai North Central Varsha Gaikwad objecting to the roadshow in Ghatkopar in the backdrop of a hoarding crash in the area in which 14 people were killed, Bawankule pointed out that the event was planned much in advance.

The BJP leader said, “We all are sensitive towards the accident. Modi’s visit was planned much earlier and he is coming here to seek support and votes of people.”

The half a dozen Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai are among 13 constituencies in the state that will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth and last phase of voting in Maharashtra.