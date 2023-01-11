Mumbai’s Minara Masjid trust property belongs to Waqf: Officials

The Maharashtra state Waqf Board issued a notice to the Minara Masjid trust, on Tuesday, claiming that the properties belong to them and issued a notice to the masjid officials in the same regard.

The notice which was signed by the chief executive officer of the board cautioned anyone from illegally renting or selling it.

The Minara Masjid is one of the most prominent mosques in the city on Mohammed Ali Road, Pydhonie.

The precautionary notice was issued after complaints were made against the sale and renting of Waqf properties.

“Around 15 notices were issued last month of which four to five are in Mumbai. In the case of Minara Masjid, this notice is a precautionary one telling people to not get into any such transaction,” said Junaid Sayyad, chief executive officer of Waqf Board Maharashtra to the Free Press Journal.

The notice further stated that illegal renting, selling and change of name of Waqf properties can lead to detention and also court hearings if a case is filed against the offenders.

However, the Minara Masjid officials challenged the notice justifying that a Waqf property is one that is given under charity and dedicated to the god.

They stressed that the matter has been taken to the Supreme Court already while a few still file complaints and counter complaints with Waqf to lay claims on the property.