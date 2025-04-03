Munambam residents erupt in joy as Lok Sabha passes Waqf Amendment Bill

Kochi: The residents of Munambam, who had been on a relay hunger strike for 173 days under the banner of ‘Munambam Bhoo Samrakshana Samithi,’ burst into joy on Thursday as the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill the previous night.

Shouting slogans like “Narendra Modi Zindabad”, the protesters, mostly Christians, expressed hope that the issue would be resolved once the new law is enacted.

While they plan to celebrate the development on Thursday, the ongoing protest will continue, they said.

Joseph Benny, convener of the Samithi, said they are very happy and expressed hope that they would get their revenue rights on their properties when the Bill came into effect.

He criticised the Congress-Left MPs from the state who, in his view, failed to voice the concerns of the Munambam community in Parliament, which he said has deeply hurt the people.

However, he acknowledged the support from Prime Minister Modi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Union Minister Kiran Rijiju.

Soon after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, approximately 600 families from the Munambam coastal area near Kochi burst crackers.

The residents are optimistic that the Waqf Board’s claim over their land will be resolved once the Waqf Amendment Bill becomes law.

BJP leaders, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan, are scheduled to visit Munambam on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha early Thursday passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after over a 12-hour debate, which saw the ruling NDA strongly defending the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition described it as “anti-Muslim”.

The Syro-Malabar Church on Thursday welcomed the Waqf Amendment Bill passed by the Lok Sabha, stating that it brings relief to the people of Munambam.

“However, the Church’s stance should not be seen as open support for any political party or front,” Church spokesperson Fr Antony Vadakkekara said.

He stated that the existing Waqf Act was a law that contradicted the Indian Constitution and that the government had now fulfilled its responsibility by amending it.

Reiterating that the Church is not opposed to waqf or the Muslim community, Fr Vadakkekara added that their concerns were directed at laws that contradict the Indian Constitution.

“We are not against the concept of dedicating property as waqf or against the Muslim community,” he added.

Fr Vadakkekara also said that the Church’s stand was to alleviate the plight of the people of Munambam.

“We still remain on the stance,” he added, citing that minority rights should not override broader constitutional principles.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC), an influential body of the Catholic Church in the state, stated that the stance of opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Parliament by the elected representatives from the state was ‘painful’.

“We urged them to support the bill to resolve the plights of the people, but they didn’t hear it, and it pained us,” KCBC spokesperson Fr Thomas Tharayil told the media. However, he stated that they will not take the issue politically.

“KCBC has no politics,” Tharayil said.

In a statement, the KCBC had urged elected representatives to vote in favour of amending the “unconstitutional and unjust provisions” in the existing Waqf Act when the new bill is brought up for discussion in Parliament.

The appeal was made by KCBC President Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos on behalf of the council on Saturday.

They urged that the unfair provisions denying the people of Munambam their rightful revenue from the land they have legally owned and occupied for years should be amended.

The Bill was passed after all amendments moved by the opposition members were rejected by voice votes. It was passed after a division of votes — 288 in favour and 232 against.

In Cherai and Munambam villages in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board is illegally asserting ownership over their lands and properties, despite having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.