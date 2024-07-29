Munawar Faruqui and Bigg Boss’ reunion today

Mumbai: One of the trending reality shows, Bigg Boss OTT 3, is gearing up for its grand finale which is set to take place on August 2. Ahead of it, makers are doing their best to add spices in the last week. A mid-week eviction is set to happen soon. Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Makbul, Armaan Malik and Sai Ketan Rao are on the hot seat and one among these four will bid adieu to the show just 4 days before finale.
Munawar Faruqui Enters Bigg Boss OTT 3 House
And now, in another twist Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has made a grand entry in the house today to conduct one interesting task and engage with the contestants. Buzz also has it that Munawar might evict one contestant among the four nominated contestants. However, there is no confirmation about this yet. Meanwhile, check out some glimpses of Munawar Faruqui from Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.
Top 7 Contestants
After Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey’s shocking evictions, the top 7 contestants left in the race are —
- Armaan Malik
- Kritika Malik
- Sai Ketan Rao
- Ranvir Shorey
- Lovekesh Kataria
- Naezy
- Sana Makbul.
Naezy, Ranvir Shorey and Kritika Malik have already reached top 6 to become the first three finalists of this season.
Who do you think will be kicked out next? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale.