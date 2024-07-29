Munawar Faruqui and Bigg Boss’ reunion today

Mumbai: One of the trending reality shows, Bigg Boss OTT 3, is gearing up for its grand finale which is set to take place on August 2. Ahead of it, makers are doing their best to add spices in the last week. A mid-week eviction is set to happen soon. Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Makbul, Armaan Malik and Sai Ketan Rao are on the hot seat and one among these four will bid adieu to the show just 4 days before finale.

Munawar Faruqui Enters Bigg Boss OTT 3 House

And now, in another twist Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has made a grand entry in the house today to conduct one interesting task and engage with the contestants. Buzz also has it that Munawar might evict one contestant among the four nominated contestants. However, there is no confirmation about this yet. Meanwhile, check out some glimpses of Munawar Faruqui from Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Round 4: Munawar’s Dil Ki Baat with Naezy the Baa 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RT01Fw59r8 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 29, 2024

Round 3: Munawar’s Dil Ki Baat is here, and Luv Kataria is in the hot seat! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PfpMyBU9PX — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 29, 2024

Munawar is here to spill the tea and share some heart-to-heart wisdom with the housemates! 👀 pic.twitter.com/rrdlMaJAfK — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 29, 2024

Top 7 Contestants

After Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey’s shocking evictions, the top 7 contestants left in the race are —

Armaan Malik

Kritika Malik

Sai Ketan Rao

Ranvir Shorey

Lovekesh Kataria

Naezy

Sana Makbul.

Naezy, Ranvir Shorey and Kritika Malik have already reached top 6 to become the first three finalists of this season.

Who do you think will be kicked out next?