Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan reunite after BB 17, pics go viral

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar organized a lavish reunion party in Mumbai last night, bringing together many familiar faces from the BB 17 season. Notably, the event also saw Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan, who had a well-known tumultuous relationship during their time on the reality show. It was kind of a quick reunion for the both.

Several inside pictures and videos from the gathering are trending on social media, but there is no pictures featuring Munawar and Ayesha together.

At the party, Ayesha Khan faced questions from the media regarding Munawar but chose to ignore some queries. However, in a conversation with Instant Bollywood, she said, “I have no issues working with Munawar.”

It’s worth mentioning that Munawar and Ayesha had a brief romantic involvement before entering Bigg Boss 17. Ayesha made a wildcard entry into the show, revealing a shocking claim that Munawar had double-dated her and social media influencer Nazila Sitaishi. Ayesha also made it clear that she intended to maintain distance from Munawar Faruqui post the show.