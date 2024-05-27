Munawar Faruqui gets married again, know who is his 2nd wife?

Mumbai: Popular standup comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has been making headlines for his personal life a lot lately. Latest buzz suggest that he has tied the knot for the second time. Yes, you read that right!

According to a fresh report in Times Now, Munawar Faruqui got married around 10-12 days back and his wedding ceremony was attended by only his close relatives and friends. The close knit affair was held at ITC Maratha in Mumbai.

It is being said that Munawar wants to keep things private which is why he has not shared any pictures of the same.

However, a picture of banner is going viral on social media and according to that Munawar Faruqui’s Nikah took place on May 26. “With Allah’s blessings and in the presence of loved ones, we are read to unite. Nikah of M & M. ITC Ball Room, 26 May 2024.”

Rumours are rife that his private Nikah was attended by actress Hina Khan, who is a close friend of the comedian. Hina, who featured alongside Munawar in a song a while ago, had shared a selfie of her on May 26 only with ‘mere yaar ki shadi hai’ song in the background.

Munawar Faruqui’s Second Wife Name

Munawar is now married to a girl named Mehzabeen Coatwala who happens to be a makeup artist from Mumbai. More details about the bride has not been disclosed anywhere.