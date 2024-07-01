Munawar Faruqui kisses Mehzabeen in viral anniversary video

Mumbai: Comedian Munawar Faruqui has officially confirmed his wedding with makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. On Sunday, Munawar shared several photos on Instagram, including a beautiful picture of the newlyweds.

Munawar and Mehzabeen recently celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary in Dubai, and their romantic photos and videos are now going viral on social media, with fans expressing their excitement and admiration.

In one clip, the couple is seen cutting a cake, with Munawar sweetly kissing Mehzabeen on the cheek. Mehzabeen shared the moments on Instagram, captioning them with “One month. Allahumma Barik.”

This is the second marriage for both Munawar and Mehzabeen. Munawar was previously married to Jasmine and has a six-year-old son named Mikael. Mehzabeen has a ten-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

The couple tied the knot on May 26 in a close-knit ceremony at Mumbai’s ITC Grand Maratha.