Munawar Faruqui praises Hyderabad 'Yeh sheher mein log...'

Hyderabad: Comedian Munawar Faruqui took to his Instagram to share his admiration for the city of Hyderabad during his visit to the iconic Charminar.

In his story, he highlighted the hospitality, respect, and love that the city is known for. He also praised the city’s cuisine, calling it the “best food” without a doubt.

Munawar Faruqui shared a picture of himself gazing at the historic Charminar while donning a green hoodie and a black mask, blending into the vibrant atmosphere of Old Hyderabad.

“Yeh shaher mai, log kaamal ke hai, izzat aur pyaar is shaher ka dusra naam hai always looked forward to visit here And no doubt best food,” he wrote.

Munawar is about to start a new chapter in his career with his first web series, ‘First Copy.’ He is currently busy filming in Hyderabad.

Munawar has a 24-day shooting schedule and is working at the famous Ramoji Film City. He has been sharing updates from the set on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek of what’s happening behind the scenes.

Details about First Copy and Munawar’s character are still a secret, but a teaser for the show was released during Eid. The teaser brings back memories of 1999, a time when DVDs were popular, and people would make a “first copy” of movies on DVD a day before they were officially released in theaters.

First Copy is written and directed by Farhan P. Zamma and produced by Kurji Productions. Fans will need to wait a bit longer to find out more about this exciting new project.