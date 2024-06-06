Munawar Faruqui, Suyyash Rai’s song ‘Kuch Yaadein’ out now

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui and Suyyash Rai have collaborated on a new song ‘Kuch Yaadein’, which was unveiled by the duo on Thursday.

The soulful song features music composed by Siddharth Singh and Suyyash Rai, with lyrics penned by Munawar and Suyyash.

Opening up about the song, Munawar said, “Suyyash and I have been eager to collaborate for quite some time, and this felt like the perfect opportunity. This song is undeniably a heartbreak anthem, and working on such a profound and meaningful piece is my favorite thing to do. With this song, we are capturing a feeling that is both universal and relatable. Music transcends language, and I hope it crosses boundaries and receives love from all corners of the world.”

Earlier, Suyyash’s wife and actor Kishwer Merchant gave a shout out to him and Munawar.

“Lala and Baba .. combination aag hai,” Kishwer wrote on Instagram.

Fans also showered love on the song.

“Lyrics Masha allah,” a social media user commented.

“Beautiful song,” another one wrote.

The music video also features Aneri Vajane and Ankita Kukreti.

Apart from this, Munawar Faruqui recently announced his acting debut in a web series titled ‘First Copy’ and unveiled the official teaser, stirring up major excitement among fans. He’s also gearing up for his much-anticipated comedy special in Dubai scheduled for 22nd June 2024.