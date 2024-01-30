Munawar Faruqui takes ‘Bigg Boss’ trophy to Dongri, receives grand welcome from a sea of fans

Mumbai: Comedian Munawar Faruqui is the man of the moment. He emerged as the winner of the 17th season of ‘Bigg Boss’.

After winning the coveted trophy, he went to his hometown of Dongri, where he received a grand welcome from a sea of fans.

Innumerable fans flocked to meet him. Upon his arrival in his Dongri area, a large group of people mobbed his car and could not contain the excitement to see Munawar holding his trophy.

Munawar defeated actor Abhishek Kumar in the top two to win the finale.

In an interview with ANI, Munawar said he was confident about his win.

“My heart was beating a lot but somewhere it was saying that I will be the winner. My fans always supported me and whenever I was left behind, they pulled me by holding my hand, so I am very grateful.”

The stand up comedian soon after his win took to social media to share a photo with host Salman Khan and captioned, “Bohot Bohot shukriya janta aapke pyaar aur support ke liye aakhir kar trophy Dongri aa hi gayi (Thank you my fans for all the love and support. Finally the trophy is here). Special thanks to bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan sir for all your guidance. Saari ‘Munawar ki janta aur Munawar ke warrior’ ka dil se shukriya (thanks to all of my fans from the bottom of my heart).”

Munawar was one of the most popular contestants of the 17th season of the Colors show. He hogged the limelight ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house. However, his game backfired soon, and he faced several hurdles, mainly when Ayesha Khan entered the show making some serious allegations against him.

Ayesha blamed him for cheating on her, making false promises, and proposing to another girl for marriage. His game hit rock bottom but he managed to stand tall. Before Bigg Boss 17, Munawar gained popularity after winning reality show Lock Upp.