Munawar Faruqui thanks Hyderabad Police for protection [Viral Video]

Hyderabad: Despite all hurdles, popular comedian Munawar Faruqui successfully carried out his stand-up show titled ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ in Hyderabad, yesterday.

After Munawar Faruqui’s last Hyderabad show was canceled in January this year, Hyderabadis were eagerly waiting to witness his magic. And the two-and-a-half hour-long stand-up show did not disappoint them.

Many Hyderabadis took to social media to share their reviews and glimpses of the most-awaited event of the year. One video clip from the show that has been going viral, is where Munawar Faruqui is thanking the Hyderabad City police for protecting him and the audience.

In the video clip, he can be heard saying, “Humne yeh isiliye kar dikhaya kyunki yahan pe yeh log (Hyderabad police) hume protect kar rahe the. (We could do it because the Hyderabad police was protecting us).”

He further says, “Inhone (Hyderabad police) bahut mehnat kari hain aur is mehnat ko hum waste nahi karinge, internet pe kisiko gaali deke. (They have worked very hard for us and we will not waste it by abusing anyone on internet). So I would like to say, thank you Hyderabadi police.”

#MunawarFaruqui special thanks to Hyderabad Police.



MKJW RESPECTS HYD GOV

Security provided by Hyderabad Police

Munawar Faruqui’s show which took place in Shilpakala Vedika, Hitec City, went off peacefully because of the tight security provided by 600 police personnel.

The Hyderabad City Police had deployed a security blanket to prevent any untoward happening after BJP MLA Raja Singh threatened to disrupt the show and even tried to set the venue on fire.

Outside the venue, around 20 workers from the Bhartiya Janta Party and the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha tried to stage a protest against the show and even barge inside. However, the city police took them under preventive custody promptly.

The protestors came in small batches, with a few wearing safari dresses (worn by policemen of special teams) to try to con the cops in order to get inside. Alert policemen however foiled their attempt and dragged them away into police vehicles.