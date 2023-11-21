Munawar Faruqui’s GF hints at separation? See her cryptic post

Mumbai: In Bigg Boss 17, the show is focusing a lot on relationships, and it seems like the creators are really working to make a romantic connection between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. They are putting in extra effort to show their interactions and create a love angle between them.

Fans have been quick to ship the duo and the hashtag ‘Munnara’ is trending on social media.

However, Munawar Faruqui is already in a relationship outside the Bigg Boss house. The comedian has been open about his relationship with Nazila, a YouTuber from Muscat, Oman.

Amidst the ongoing drama, Nazila, Munawar’s girlfriend, posted a cryptic note on social media, leaving fans puzzled.

Taking to Instagram stories, she wrote, “One thing I wish more people knew is that everything isn’t how it seems online. nobody is as pure and morally correct as they pretend to be, in fact, the reality will take you by surprise. This is why they usually say ‘never meet your idols’ because in most cases the way you perceive them is very different from how they actually are so don’t be fooled by what you see online or on TV.”

Amidst Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's link-up, close friendship inside Bigg Boss 17.



Munawar's girlfriend Nazila Sitashi took to Instagram and posts a cryptic message. pic.twitter.com/D1vfRxM4yz — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 20, 2023

The post quickly went viral, leading many to speculate whether Nazila was expressing her thoughts on Munawar’s closeness to Mannara and possibly taking a subtle dig at him. Some even wondered if the post hinted at a strain in their relationship or a possible separation. Let’s wait and watch.

Munawar Faruqui and Nazila have been dating each other for over one year now. They made their relationship official in 2021 after Munawar’s Lock Upp win.