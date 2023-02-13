Munawar Faruqui’s Instagram post on MC Stan’s Bigg Boss 16 win

Mumbai: ‘Stan Army’ is going gaga and celebrations are in full swing on social media after MC Stan’s huge win in Bigg Boss 16. The rapper, who won millions of hearts with his true and transparent personality throughout the show, defeated Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. While the Udaariyan actress ended up in the third position, Shiv walked away with the runner-up title.

Many celebrities have been congratulating MC Stan on his victory. Rapper’s friend and comedian Munawar Faruqui took to Instagram to express his congratulations to Stan on winning the 16th season of Bigg Boss.

In a heartfelt post, Faruqui wrote, “My star staring at sun after 135 days 🧿🏆 leke aa gaye! Haq se full! @m___c___stan merabhai im so happy for you, you will have this brother of yours always by your side! No matter what.”

The comedian’s post has since gone viral, with thousands of fans and followers showing their support for MC Stan and his impressive victory.

MC Stan’s win on Bigg Boss 16 has been the talk of the town, with many in the entertainment industry hailing him as a true talent and a deserving winner.