Munawar Faruqui’s newborn daughter’s pics go viral, name revealed

Ever since Munawar announced the arrival of his baby girl on social media, fans had been eagerly waiting to know her name and catch a glimpse of the newborn

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th May 2026 2:07 pm IST
A newborn girl with her parents celebrating at a festive event, smiling and dressed in pink, with decorat.
Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala (Instagram)

Mumbai: Popular stand-up comedian and actor Munawar Faruqui is currently enjoying one of the happiest phases of his life as he recently welcomed a baby girl with wife Mehzabeen Coatwala. The couple became parents to their daughter on May 1, 2026, and the joyful news left fans extremely excited.

Ever since Munawar announced the arrival of his baby girl on social media, fans had been eagerly waiting to know her name and catch a glimpse of the newborn. And now, the couple has finally revealed the name of their little princess.

Munawar Faruqui’s daughter photos, name

On Tuesday, Mehzabeen Coatwala shared a series of adorable pictures with their daughter on her Instagram and revealed that they have named her Barirah Munawar Faruqui.

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While the couple chose not to reveal the baby’s face, some heartwarming pictures showed Munawar and Mehzabeen lovingly holding their newborn, with her face covered using a butterfly emoji.

The photos also featured Munawar’s son Mikhail and Mehzabeen’s older daughter from her previous marriage, making the celebration even more special and wholesome for fans.

In her emotional caption, Mehzabeen explained the meaning behind the name Barirah, calling it “a beautiful reflection of purity, virtue, and righteousness.” She also prayed that Allah blesses her daughter with strong faith and fills her life with endless barakah and mercy. The couple reportedly celebrated their daughter’s arrival with a warm and intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home.

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Earlier, while announcing the birth of his daughter on May 1, Munawar Faruqui had written, “Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed. Alhmdulillah. Dua mai khas yaad rakhe,” expressing his happiness and gratitude.

Both Munawar and Mehzabeen are married for the second time. Munawar has a son from his first marriage, while Mehzabeen also has a daughter from her previous relationship. Now, baby Barirah has become the newest and most loved addition to their beautiful blended family.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th May 2026 2:07 pm IST

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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