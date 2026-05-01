Munawar Faruqui is now father to 2 daughters, shares newborn pic

Munawar Faruqui married Mehzabeen Coatwala in a private ceremony in Mumbai on May 26, 2024

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd May 2026 12:07 am IST
Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala
Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala (Instagram)

Mumbai: Comedian-actor Munawar Faruqui has stepped into a new and joyful phase of life, as he becomes a doting dad to two lovely daughters now. The popular stand-up comedian and his wife Mehzabeen Faruqui have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, bringing happiness to their growing family.

Munawar shared the heartwarming news on social media on Friday, posting pictures of the mother and newborn while keeping their faces private. Along with the photos, he wrote, “Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed. Alhmdulillah. Dua mai khas yaad rakhe!” The announcement quickly caught fans’ attention, with congratulatory messages pouring in from across the industry.

With the arrival of their baby girl, Munawar is now a proud father of three children – two daughters and a son. His elder daughter is from Mehzabeen’s previous marriage, while his son, Mikael, is from his previous relationship. The couple has often spoken about the importance of building a loving and stable family environment for their children.

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Munawar Faruqui married Mehzabeen Coatwala in a private ceremony in Mumbai on May 26, 2024. The wedding was an intimate affair, attended by close friends and family. Reports suggest that the two first met through work before their relationship turned into something more personal.

In an earlier interaction on filmmaker Farah Khan’s YouTube channel, Munawar had shared that his decision to remarry was deeply connected to his son. He revealed that he wanted Mikael to have a mother figure and grow up in a stable, nurturing environment.

As Munawar begins this new chapter, fans are celebrating the comedian not just for his work, but for embracing fatherhood with warmth and love.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd May 2026 12:07 am IST

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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