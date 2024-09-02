Munawar Faruqui’s wife, kids explore Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: It’s been a month since actor and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui began shooting for his upcoming web series First Copy at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Known for his humor and wit, Munawar has been actively sharing glimpses of his stay in the city with his fans on social media.

Recently, Munawar’s wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala, along with their children Mikael and Samaira, joined him in Hyderabad. The family is making the most of their time together, exploring the city and its famous spots.

Mehzabeen took to Instagram to share several photos and videos of their Hyderabad holiday. The posts featured the family enjoying a tour of the iconic Baahubali sets at Ramoji Film City, a popular attraction among tourists.

Munawar also shared a heartwarming glimpse of their family time on social media, where they were seen playing a game of UNO together.

Munawar and Mehzabeen tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier in May, followed by a reception at ITC Maratha in Mumbai on May 26.