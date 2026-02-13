Municipal poll results reflect public’s confidence in Congress: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Friday, February 13, said that the municipal election results reflect a public mandate in favour of Congress’s people-centric governance.

“People have once again proved that when there is trust and confidence, it naturally turns into public support. Over the past two years, the people’s government has been working tirelessly with the goal of empowerment in key sectors such as education, healthcare, employment, and infrastructure, and this victory is a recognition of those efforts.” the Deputy CM said in a release.

He said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, the entire cabinet has worked together to move forward with the state’s development agenda. He also congratulated party workers who worked relentlessly to secure this victory.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured that the government will continue to work with greater responsibility and stronger commitment, ensuring that the aspirations and affection of the people are never disappointed.