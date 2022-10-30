Munugode by-poll: ECI notice to Komatireddy over bank funds transfer

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India on Sunday issued a notice to BJP’s Munugode Assembly by-poll candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy to explain the fund transactions from his and family owned accounts.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner (EC) Anup Chandra Pandey directed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate to file a reply to its notice by October 31.

The election commission in its notice said that TRS party General secretary Some Bharath Kumar in his complaint alleged that a amount of rupees 5,24,00,000 (5 crore 24 lakhs) was transferred to 23 persons’ accounts from his family owned firm Sushree Infra and mining company limited accounts.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has also alleged that the dispersed amount was meant for inducing the voters of Munugode Assembly constituency.

On receiving a complaint from the TRS, the election commission of India has issued notice and directed the BJP candidate to file a reply by October 31.